Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Issues Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CEQP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.53. 188,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,604. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $31.46.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CEQP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.