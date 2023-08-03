CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded up $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $184.73. The company had a trading volume of 140,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $111.70 and a 52-week high of $185.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.82.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $86,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,931.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $86,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,931.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $159,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $555,588. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

