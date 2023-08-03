CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.28

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CTT – Correios De Portugal
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.