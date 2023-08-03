Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $9.70 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,678 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,246,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,431,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,943,000 after acquiring an additional 582,040 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,580,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,368,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.23. 14,012,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,462,781. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.75.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.