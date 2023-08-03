Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 583,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard Willome John purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.66 per share, for a total transaction of $197,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,001 shares of company stock worth $676,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.23. 401,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,057. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

