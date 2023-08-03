CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Trading Up 1.6%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 167,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 293,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

CynergisTek Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CynergisTek

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CynergisTek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.48% of CynergisTek worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

