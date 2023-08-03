DA Davidson Boosts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $40.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 338,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,008. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.55.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $398,934.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,932 shares in the company, valued at $128,749,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $398,934.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,932 shares in the company, valued at $128,749,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,643,779 shares of company stock worth $40,069,739 over the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $393,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 28.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JFrog by 13.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter valued at $255,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.