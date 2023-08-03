DA Davidson Boosts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $40.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $398,934.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,932 shares in the company, valued at $128,749,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $398,934.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,932 shares in the company, valued at $128,749,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,643,779 shares of company stock worth $40,069,739 over the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $393,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 28.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JFrog by 13.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter valued at $255,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
