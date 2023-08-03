DA Davidson Boosts Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $3.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut Nikola from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Nikola alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nikola

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of NKLA opened at $3.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.91. Nikola has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,332.76% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,884,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nikola by 46.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 141,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 44,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 14.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 34.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.