DA Davidson Raises Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target to $7.50

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.56. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rover Group had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rover Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rover Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 1,700.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 204,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

