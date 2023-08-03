Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 153,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 558,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Datametrex AI Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$25.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.