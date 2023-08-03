David Brereton Sells 4,800 Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Stock

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total transaction of C$137,724.96.

Tecsys Stock Performance

TSE:TCS opened at C$27.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.00. The stock has a market cap of C$401.82 million, a P/E ratio of 196.86 and a beta of 0.56. Tecsys Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.75 and a 1-year high of C$41.13.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Tecsys had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.2759078 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

About Tecsys

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

