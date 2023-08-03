David Brereton Sells 4,800 Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Stock

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total transaction of C$137,724.96.
Tecsys Stock Performance
TSE:TCS opened at C$27.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.00. The stock has a market cap of C$401.82 million, a P/E ratio of 196.86 and a beta of 0.56. Tecsys Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.75 and a 1-year high of C$41.13.
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Tecsys had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.2759078 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tecsys Dividend Announcement
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tecsys
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.