DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.79.

DaVita Trading Down 0.4 %

DVA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.56. 664,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. DaVita has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $89.61.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

