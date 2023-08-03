DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Trading Up 0.8%

DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.08. 620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
DB Gold Short ETN Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DB Gold Short ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 21.89% of DB Gold Short ETN worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
