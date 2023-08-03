DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Director Purchases $24,300.00 in Stock

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel B. Soland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $24,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

DBV Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 126,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,791. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $281.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,258,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 84,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

