DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Director Purchases $24,300.00 in Stock

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel B. Soland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $24,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
DBV Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
DBV Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 126,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,791. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $281.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.
