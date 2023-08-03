Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Deluxe Price Performance
NYSE DLX traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 597,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,845. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $863.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.
Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Deluxe had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Deluxe will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.
