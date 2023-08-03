Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

NYSE DLX traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 597,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,845. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $863.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Deluxe had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Deluxe will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 85,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter worth about $2,507,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

