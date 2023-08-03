DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Increased by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.