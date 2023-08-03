Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Down 8.0% in July

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 571,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DESP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,129. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Despegar.com

About Despegar.com

(Get Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.