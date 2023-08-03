Destination Wealth Management Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.66. 1,040,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,392. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.64. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

