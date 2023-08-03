Destination Wealth Management Has $24.61 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.86. The stock had a trading volume of 462,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

