Destination Wealth Management Has $66.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 20.68% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $66,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQDH. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $92.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,613. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.37 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average of $91.81.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

