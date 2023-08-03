Destination Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $448,126.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,220,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $448,126.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,220,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,407 shares of company stock worth $1,779,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.94. The stock had a trading volume of 807,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average is $104.50. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

