Destination Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,202. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

