Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $91.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.33.

NYSE CL opened at $77.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,477 shares of company stock worth $12,760,499. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

