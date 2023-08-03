Devon Energy Co. (DVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on September 29th

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 143.1% per year over the last three years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,630,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,863. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,360,000 after purchasing an additional 823,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

