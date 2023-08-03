dForce USD (USX) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. dForce USD has a market cap of $33.00 million and approximately $1,082.92 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.00284881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020940 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,283,330 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98613395 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,344.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.