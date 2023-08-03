Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.03. 720,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

