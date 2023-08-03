Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) is Steward Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,451,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,390,000 after purchasing an additional 236,344 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,006,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,560,000 after acquiring an additional 953,410 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,813,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 902,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 60,652 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DISV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,857 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

