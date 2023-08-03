Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Down 6.8%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.75 and last traded at $82.69. 842,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,295,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.69.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $537.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.03.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $3,323,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $6,766,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 12,743.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 123,101 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2,993.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 108,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 105,351 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.