Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Purchased by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 158.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 793,141 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.28. 9,504,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,350,605. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $54.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

