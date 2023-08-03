Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRON. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRON opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. Disc Medicine Opco has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Disc Medicine Opco news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 10,072 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $503,096.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 10,072 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $503,096.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $219,112.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,268,780 shares of company stock valued at $58,542,005. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

