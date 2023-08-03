Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Trading Down 0.2%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €42.50 ($46.70) and last traded at €42.50 ($46.70). 3,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.60 ($46.81).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of €42.46 and a 200-day moving average of €42.51.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT engages in the manufacturing and sale of cutting machine tools in Germany, rest of the Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Industrial Services. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines, turn-mill centers, production turning, and multi-spindle machining centers; vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.