Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after buying an additional 1,137,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $167.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.14. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.