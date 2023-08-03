Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 364,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 87,670 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.49.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.52%.

(Get Free Report)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.