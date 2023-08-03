Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $419,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,865. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

