Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. 219,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,628. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,485,609.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $46,504.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,073,611.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,485,609.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $15,557,426. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

