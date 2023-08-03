DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.73.

NYSE:DASH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.52. 795,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,576. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $4,490,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,085.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $4,490,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,085.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 965,722 shares of company stock valued at $70,780,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoorDash by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,967,000 after acquiring an additional 509,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,137,000 after acquiring an additional 964,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

