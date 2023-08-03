DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.10, but opened at $37.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 1,185,795 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,955 shares of company stock worth $5,199,068 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 0.89.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

