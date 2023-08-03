DP Poland (LON:DPP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.00

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 37830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

DP Poland Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.15.

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

