Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.41. 192,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 199,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $769.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,359.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth $2,103,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $1,721,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 22,752.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 33,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth $1,051,000. 20.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

