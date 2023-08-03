Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRVN. William Blair cut shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $16.20. 2,894,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,626. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. Driven Brands has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $35.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.04 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Driven Brands

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at $55,416,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Driven Brands news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,937.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.