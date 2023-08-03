DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC traded down $8.43 on Thursday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,737,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,424. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

