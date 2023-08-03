EAC (EAC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.55

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. EAC has a market capitalization of $320,733.92 and approximately $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00284205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013843 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106932 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

