Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EGRX opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $276.20 million, a P/E ratio of 422.08 and a beta of 0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.88 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGRX shares. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,934 shares in the company, valued at $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 235,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 108,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 676.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 277,192 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

