Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.98. 3,226,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

