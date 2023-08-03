Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

EMN opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,359,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after buying an additional 476,347 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

