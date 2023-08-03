Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Eaton stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.59. 1,380,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.40. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $225.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. State Street Corp increased its position in Eaton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

