Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,967. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.