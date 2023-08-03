Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 232,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,402. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $11.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

