Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. 40,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,592. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 78.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 46,371 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

