Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
