Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $268,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.